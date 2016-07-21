FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Altra Industrial Motion posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altra Industrial Motion posts Q2 earnings of $0.36/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp:

* Company posts second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales were $182.7 million, compared with $196.6 million in q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy2016 sales $700 million to $720 million

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says expects its tax rate for full year to be approximately 29% to 31%

* Sees 2016 diluted EPS in range of $1.20 to $1.30

* Fy2016 revenue view $711.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect capex in range of $20 to $24 million and depreciation and amortization in range of $30 to $32 million for 2016

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance in range of $1.40 to $1.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
