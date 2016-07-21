FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q2 earnings per share $1.24
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q2 earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance data reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $3.68

* Q2 earnings per share $1.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 revenue $1.78 billion

* Full-year revenue and core EPS guidance raised

* Unfavorable foreign exchange rates reduced both revenue and core EPS by less than 1 percent compared to Q2 of 2015

* Q3 guidance is $1.78 billion in revenue and $4.42 in core eps

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.57, revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $16.78, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased 17 percent to $1.75 billion

* Guidance for 2016 has been raised to $7.15 billion in revenue, an 11 percent increase, and $16.85 in core EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

