a year ago
BRIEF-ManpowerGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.60
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ManpowerGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* ManpowerGroup reports 2nd quarter and first half 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.74

* Q2 earnings per share $1.60

* Q2 revenue $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 eps outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 3 cents

* Financial results in quarter impacted by stronger U.S. dollar relative to several foreign currencies compared to prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
