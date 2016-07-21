BRIEF-Privatebancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

July 21 (Reuters) - Privatebancorp Inc

* Privatebancorp inc says net interest income grew to $142.0 million in q2 2016, increasing 14 percent

* Privatebancorp reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.28 percent, compared to 3.17 percent for q2 2015

* Assets under management and administration were $10.7 billion as of june 30, 2016, compared to $7.5 billion a year ago