a year ago
BRIEF-MasterCard to buy Vocalink
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MasterCard to buy Vocalink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - MasterCard Inc :

* MasterCard announces acquisition of Vocalink

* MasterCard expects transaction to be dilutive for up to 24 months after deal closes.

* Vocalink's existing shareholders have potential for an earn-out of up to an additional £169 million

* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee

* If deal closes in early 2017, company currently estimates transaction would be 5 cents dilutive to each of 2017 and 2018 earnings per share.

* Mastercard announces acquisition of Vocalink

* Mastercard inc says deal valued at about £700 million

* Mastercard inc says upon closing of transaction, Yates will join MasterCard management committee

* To acquire 92.4 percent of Vocalink holdings limited

* Under agreement, a majority of Vocalink's shareholders will retain 7.6 percent ownership for at least three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

