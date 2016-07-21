BRIEF-Bear State Financial posts Q2 core earnings of $0.11/share

July 21 (Reuters) - Bear State Financial Inc

* Bear State Financial Inc announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly tangible book value per common share was $4.72 at June 30, 2016, an 11% increase from $4.26 at June 30, 2015

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Bear State Financial Inc says net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $16.6 million compared to $12.0 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)