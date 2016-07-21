FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Heritage Financial posts Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heritage Financial posts Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Heritage Financial Corp

* Net interest margin for quarter ended June 30, 2016 decreased 19 basis points to 4.00% from 4.19% for same period in 2015

* Heritage financial announces second quarter 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage financial qtrly net interest income increased $615,000, or 1.9%, to $33.1 million compared to $32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.