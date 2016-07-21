FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 EPS $1.17
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Union Pacific Q2 EPS $1.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp

* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 operating ratio of 65.2 percent, up 1.1 points

* Union Pacific Corp says Q2 quarterly freight revenue decreased 13 percent compared to Q2 2015

* "see potential bright spots in certain segments of our business if key economic drivers continue to strengthen as they have in recent weeks"

* Union pacific reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Negative impact of strong U.S. dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods will pressure volumes through H2

* Union Pacific Corp says $1.45 per gallon average quarterly diesel fuel price in Q2 2016 was 27 percent lower than Q2 2015

* Soft global economy, negative impact of strong U.S. Dollar on exports, relatively weak demand for consumer goods to continue pressure volumes through second half

* Union Pacific Corp says qtrly chemicals down 5 percent versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.