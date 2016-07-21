FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - F.N.B. Corp :

* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis totaled $157.2 million, increasing $14.3 million or 10.0%

* F.N.B. Corp says for Q2, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio* was 6.68% at June 30, 2016, compared to 6.93% at march 31, 2016

* F.N.B. Corp Says Qtrly Net Charge-Offs totaled $10.1 million, or 0.28% annualized of total average loans, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.18% annualized

* F.N.B. Corporation reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* F.N.B. Corp says tangible book value per common share* increased $0.04 to $6.40 at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.