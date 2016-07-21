BRIEF-PPG Industries sells flat glass operations to Vitro

July 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:
* PPG reaches agreement with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations
* Says PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG will receive approximately $750 million in gross cash proceeds
* PPG Industries Inc says PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations
* Under terms, PPG will divest its entire flat glass manufacturing and glass coatings operations, including production sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)