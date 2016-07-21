FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nuance to buy TouchCommerce for a total consideration of $215 mln
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nuance to buy TouchCommerce for a total consideration of $215 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* Nuance to acquire TouchCommerce, accelerate growth of enterprise business

* Total consideration is $215 million

* Transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors

* Says In Fiscal 2017, Nuance Expects Transaction To Be Dilutive To GAAP EPS By $(0.07) And Neutral To non-GAAP EPS

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on nuance's fiscal 2016 revenues.

* TouchCommerce is expected to add at least $60 million in GAAP revenue and at least $70 million in non-GAAP revenue

* Nuance communications inc says at closing, co will pay $110 million in cash and $85 million in combination of cash and nuance common stock determined by co

* Expects to accelerate global reach for TouchCommerce through nuance's extensive distribution capabilities in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions

* Nuance communications inc says remaining $20 million of total consideration will be paid at conclusion of an indemnity period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

