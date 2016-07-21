BRIEF-Nuance to buy TouchCommerce for a total consideration of $215 mln

July 21 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:
* Nuance to acquire TouchCommerce, accelerate growth of enterprise business
* Total consideration is $215 million
* Transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Says In Fiscal 2017, Nuance Expects Transaction To Be Dilutive To GAAP EPS By $(0.07) And Neutral To non-GAAP EPS
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on nuance's fiscal 2016 revenues.
* TouchCommerce is expected to add at least $60 million in GAAP revenue and at least $70 million in non-GAAP revenue
* Nuance communications inc says at closing, co will pay $110 million in cash and $85 million in combination of cash and nuance common stock determined by co
* Expects to accelerate global reach for TouchCommerce through nuance's extensive distribution capabilities in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions
* In fiscal 2016, nuance expects transaction to be accretive to GAAP EPS by $0.07 and neutral to non-GAAP EPS
* In fiscal 2017, TouchCommerce is expected to add at least $60 million in GAAP revenue and at least $70 million in non-GAAP revenue
* Nuance communications inc says remaining $20 million of total consideration will be paid at conclusion of an indemnity period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)