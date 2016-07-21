FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GATX posts Q2 earnings of $1.49/share
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GATX posts Q2 earnings of $1.49/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - GATX Corporation:

* GATX Corporation reports 2016 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GATX Corp says rail North America reported segment profit of $76.8 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $84.9 million in q2 of 2015

* Raises fy2016 earnings per share view to $5.55 to $5.75

* GATX Corp qtrly total revenues $358.9 million versus. $365.3 million last year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.33, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $364.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

