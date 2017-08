July 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc :

* President and chief executive officer Michael McGarry will become chairman and CEO effective same day

* Bunch to retire as PPG executive chairman, CEO McGarry elected to succeed

* Charles Bunch to retire Sept. 1 as executive chairman of PPG board of directors