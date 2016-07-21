BRIEF-Humana increases FY 2016 earnings guidance

July 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc :

* Humana increases earnings guidance

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.28

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share at least $9.25

* says updated guidance for FY16 adjusted eps of at least $9.25 compares to its previous guidance for FY16 adjusted eps of at least $8.85

* Higher guidance due to better-than-expected performance YTD for individual medicare advantage and healthcare services businesses

* "Individual business remains very challenging"

* Experiencing better-than-expected performance across several of its businesses resulting in an increase in its FY16 earnings guidance for these businesses

* sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.03

* Due to pending transaction with Aetna, company is not planning to host a conference call in conjunction with Q2 earnings release

* Says expects 2017 premiums associated with ACA-compliant offerings in range of $750 million to $1 billion

* Notified relevant departments of insurance of intent to discontinue certain on-exchange individual products across various geographies for 2017

* Guidance for FY16 adjusted to reflect lower projected tax rate, raising co's eps guidance by approximately $0.12 per diluted common share

* Together with Aetna, company intends to "vigorously defend" Aetna transaction in response to DOJ lawsuit

* 2017 individual offerings geographic presence to now cover no more than 156 counties across 11 states versus 1,351 counties across 19 states in 2016