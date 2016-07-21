FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Q2 share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Fidelity Southern Corporation earns $6.6 million in second quarter

* Q2 revenue rose 12.8 percent to $66.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $31.8 million versus $24 million

* Fidelity Southern Corp qtrly EPS was impacted by $0.21 per share due to non-cash mortgage servicing rights (MSR) impairment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
