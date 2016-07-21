FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire cppib's interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities

* As a result of purchase, riocan will own 100% of four assets

* Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit

* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition

* Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities

* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will purchase CPPIB'S 50% interest at an aggregate purchase price of $352 million

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition

* Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit

* Acquisition is immediately accretive, expected to generate additional annualized net operating income of about $18 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
