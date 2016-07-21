BRIEF-Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire CPPIB'S interest in four properties

July 21 (Reuters) - Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan announces firm agreement to acquire cppib's interest in four properties and provides an update on recent acquisition activities
* As a result of purchase, riocan will own 100% of four assets
* Transaction will be funded through internal resources including lines of credit
* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will not assume any additional mortgage debt from seller in connection with acquisition
* Riocan real estate investment trust says riocan will purchase CPPIB'S 50% interest at an aggregate purchase price of $352 million
* Acquisition is immediately accretive, expected to generate additional annualized net operating income of about $18 million