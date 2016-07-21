FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keyera says long-term private placement debt financing
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Keyera says long-term private placement debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp

* Says entering into a private placement of 10 year and 12-year senior unsecured notes totaling CAD$300 million

* Proceeds from notes will be used to repay short-term debt incurred to execute keyera's capital program

* Keyera Corp says private placement notes with a group of institutional investors in canada and united states

* Interest will be paid semi-annually.

* Notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$200 million bearing interest at 3.96% and maturing on october 13, 2026

* Keyera corp says notes will be issued in two tranches with CAD$100 million bearing interest at 4.11% and maturing on october 13, 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

