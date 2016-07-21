FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-TESSCO Technologies Q1 revenue $128.9 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TESSCO Technologies Q1 revenue $128.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - TESSCO Technologies Inc

* TESSCO Technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Says expects both revenue and earnings to increase sequentially for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal 2017

* Says not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2017 due to uncertainty that persists, primarily in carrier market

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $114.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $128.9 million versus $134.7 million

* Reaffirms quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.