BRIEF-Stryker sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.38
July 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stryker sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.38

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Orthopaedics net sales of $1.1 billion increased 4.6 pct in quarter

* Says "If foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect a neutral impact on net sales in third quarter"

* Says if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect a negative impact of approximately 1.0 pct in full year

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.38

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 sales $2.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 6.0 pct - 6.5 pct

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.80

* For Q3 expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.33 - $1.38.

* Expect a negative impact on adjusted net earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.03 in Q3 and $0.10 - $0.12 in full year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

