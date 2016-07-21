FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Starbucks Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbucks Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp :

* Q3 China/Asia pacific comp sales up 3% percent

* Fy16 operating margin is expected to increase slightly versus prior year

* Fy consolidated revenue growth now expected to be approximately 10% on a 52 week basis (from 10%+), 53rd week expected to add about 2%

* Full year global comparable store sales growth now expected to be mid-single digits

* Fy GAAP EPS now expected to be in range of $1.88 to $1.89

* Starbucks reports record q3 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.33 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales rise 7% in China, 4% in u.s. And 4% globally

* Expecting approximately 1,900 net new store openings in fiscal year

* Q3 EMEA comp sales down 1%

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on august 19, 2016 to shareholders of record as of august 4, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $21.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.