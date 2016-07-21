FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Forward Air Corp reports Q2 2016 results
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forward Air Corp reports Q2 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp

* Forward air corporation reports second quarter 2016 results and quarterly cash dividend

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $238.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $246.8 million

* Sees q3 revenue up 1 to 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved a stock repurchase authorization for up to three million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
