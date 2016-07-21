FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q2 core earnings per share $0.56
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q2 core earnings per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - FCB Financial Holdings Inc

* New loan fundings of $508.5 million during quarter

* Q2 tangible book value per share was $20.64

* Says net interest income totaled $64.9 million in Q2 of 2016, an increase of 1 pct from $64.4 million in Q1 of 2016

* Surpasses $8 billion in assets and reports record second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $73.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core efficiency ratio of 43.8 pct

* Says total deposits grew by $565.3 million during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
