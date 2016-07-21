FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paypal Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly active customer accounts of 188 million, up 11%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $2.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1.4 billion transactions processed in q2 up 25%

* Says Q2 $86 Bln In Total Payment Volume (Tpv), Up 28% On A Spot Basis, And 29% On An Fx-Neutral basis

* 17% at current spot rates and 19% - 20% on an fx-neutral basis for 2016

* Paypal reports strong second quarter results and raises revenue outlook

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.50

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $10.75 billion to $10.85 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 16 to 17 percent

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 16 to 18 percent

* Q2 revenue $2.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.6 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $10.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap operating margin of 20%

* Paypal holdings inc says q2 active customer accounts of 188 million, up 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
