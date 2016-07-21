FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Q2 earnings per share $1.69
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Q2 earnings per share $1.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp :

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 4 percent to $1.6 billion

* Capital One reports second quarter 2016 net income of $942 million, or $1.69 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.76 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $6.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.28 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.69

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 10.9 percent at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

