a year ago
BRIEF-Proofpoint Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Proofpoint Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $90.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY GAAP EPS loss is expected to be in range of $2.96 to $3.06 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY billings are expected to be in range of $445.0 million to $448.0 million

* Announces strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $89.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $93.5 million to $94.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $361.5 million to $363.5 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92

* FY2016 revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures of $31.0 million to $33.0 million for full year 2016

* Increasing FY16 billings, revenue, profitability and cash flow guidance

* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS to be in range of positive $0.06 to $0.10 per share based on about 45.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

* Sees Q3 billings are expected to be in range of $114.0 million to $116.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

