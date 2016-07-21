FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Visa Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 including items
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Visa Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 including items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :

* Did not include Visa Europe's financial results from June 21, 2016 through june 30, 2016

* Visa inc says total processed transactions for three months ended June 30, 2016, were 19.8 billion, a 10% increase over prior year

* Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended June 30, 2016, was 10% over prior year at $1.3 trillion

* Sees Fy Gaap Annual Diluted Class A Common Stock Earnings Per Share Of Negative Low Single-Digit constant dollar EPS growth

* Visa inc sees fy 2016 annual net revenue growth, GAAP and adjusted, 7% to 8% on a constant dollar basis, excluding. Europe

* Visa inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results and announces a new $5.0 billion share repurchase program

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 including items

* Half of year results"

* Did not include dilutive impact of shares of series B,C convertible participating preferred stock in calculation of earnings per share

* Visa inc says fiscal q3 2016 service revenues were $1.6 billion, an increase of 6% over prior year

* Cross-Border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 5% for three months ended june 30, 2016

* Digit constant dollar eps growth

* Visa inc sees fy 2016 client incentives as percent of gross revenue around 18.5 percent

* Visa inc sees fy annual adjusted free cash about $7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
