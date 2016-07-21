BRIEF-Associated Banc-Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.31

July 21 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-corp :

* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest income of $177 million, up $5 million, or 3% from q1

* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly provision for credit losses was $14 million in q2, down $6 million from prior quarter

* Associated Banc-Corp reports second quarter earnings of $0.31 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $67 million

* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 2.81% was stable from q1