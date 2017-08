July 21 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp :

* Qtrly site rental revenues $805 million versus $737 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to CCIC common stockholders per share $0.22

* Crown Castle reports second quarter 2016 results and raises outlook for full year 2016

* Qtrly AFFO $392 million versus $342 million

* Sees Q3 FFO between $375 million to $380 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)