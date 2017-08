BRIEF-Boston Beer Q2 earnings per share $2.06

July 21 (Reuters) - Boston Beer Co Inc :

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boston beer reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.40 to $7.00

* Q2 earnings per share $2.06

* Q2 revenue $244.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $238.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Full-Year 2016 capital spending is now estimated to be between $60 million and $70 million