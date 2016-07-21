BRIEF-Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.25

July 21 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :

* Celestica announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.475 billion to $1.575 billion

* Q2 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S