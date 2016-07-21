BRIEF-WashingtonFirst Bankshares q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 21 (Reuters) - WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc :
* Assets under management grew to $245.1 million as of June 30, 2016, at wealth management subsidiary
* Qtrly net interest income $15 million versus $13.2 million
* WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports net income growth of 60% over 2015 Q2 results; record performance for first six months
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S