BRIEF-HNI Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HNI corporation reports continued double digit earnings growth for second quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 sales $536.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $619.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95