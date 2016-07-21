FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HNI Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68
July 21, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HNI Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - HNI Corp :

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HNI corporation reports continued double digit earnings growth for second quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 sales $536.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $619.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

