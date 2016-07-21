FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment update regarding wind-up plan
July 21, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment update regarding wind-up plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Authorized a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 2,325,581 class a shares

* Orderly wind-up plan was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders

* Company will temporarily suspend its current normal course issuer bid that expires on may 18, 2017

* Announces Substantial Issuer Bid And Provides Update Regarding Orderly Wind-Up plan

* Over next 90 days co expects to receive $6.3 million in refinancing of existing mortgages by other private funds managed by manager

* In addition, over next 90 days, co also expects to receive repayment of up to $3.3 million principal amount of mortgages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

