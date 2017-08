July 21 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy Lp :

* Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for quarter ended June 30, 2016 $133.5 million versus $87.3 million

* Genesis Energy L.P. provides operational update

* Sees net income of $23.7 million for the quarter ended June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)