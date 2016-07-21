BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09

July 21 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co :
* Net production totaled 225 BCFE in Q2 of 2016, down less than anticipated from 245 BCFE in Q2 of 2015
* Reinitiated drilling with first rig this week in northeast appalachia; intends to increase company-wide rig count to 5 by Q3 end
* NGL and oil production guidance for 2016 is raised to 865 to 875 BCFE, an increase of about 5% over previous 2016 guidance
* Southwestern Energy announces second quarter 2016 results, improved guidance, outcomes of financial strengthening efforts and resumption of drilling and completion activity
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q2 loss per share $1.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising total year production guidance range by 45 BCFE or 5% (using midpoints) to 865 BCFE to 875 BCFE
* "Plans to make incremental capital investments of up to $500 million from its July equity offering"
* Restructuring charges associated with workforce reduction, which were $11 million for e&p segment in Q2 of 2016
* Sees Q3 total production 206 - 211 BCFE
* Sees Q4 total production 197-202 BCFE
* Qtrly operating revenues $522 million versus $764 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)