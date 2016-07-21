FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olin expects 2016 adj. EBITDA in range $840 mln-$900 mln
July 21, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Olin expects 2016 adj. EBITDA in range $840 mln-$900 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Olin Corp :

* For q2 2016, Olin now expects net income to be approximately breakeven and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $180 million

* Integration process remains on track, and there are significant cost and operational synergy savings to be realized over next 18 months

* Revision to Q2 net income, adjusted EBITDA outlook was driven primarily by weaker than expected domestic caustic soda demand during May and June

* Olin updates second quarter and full year 2016 outlook

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share about $0.00

* Says continues to expect Winchester results for full year 2016 to exceed 2015 levels

* Now expects full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $840 million to $900 million

* Says "believes that second half 2016 performance will benefit from higher domestic and export caustic soda pricing"

* Expects procurement and maintenance related cost and operational savings of $125 million to $150 million over next four to six quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

