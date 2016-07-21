FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Silicon Motion qtrly earnings per ads (non-GAAP) of $0.86
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silicon Motion qtrly earnings per ads (non-GAAP) of $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp :

* Sees fy gross margin (non-GAAP) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range

* Silicon motion announces results for the period ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 sales $140.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 5 percent

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads (non-gaap) of $0.86

* Sees fy revenue to increase 44% to 46% as compared to full-year 2015

* Q3 revenue view $130.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $506.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 46% to 48% range

* For q3 of 2016, management expects gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.