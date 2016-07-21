BRIEF-Silicon Motion qtrly earnings per ads (non-GAAP) of $0.86

July 21 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp :

* Sees fy gross margin (non-GAAP) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range

* Silicon motion announces results for the period ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 sales $140.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 5 percent

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads (non-gaap) of $0.86

* Sees fy revenue to increase 44% to 46% as compared to full-year 2015

* Q3 revenue view $130.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $506.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 46% to 48% range

* For q3 of 2016, management expects gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range