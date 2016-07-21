FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.55
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp :

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 4.3 percent to $360.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.25

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.71 from continuing operations

* Restructuring and other costs reduced earnings per share from continuing operations by 29 cents in this year's Q2

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We are on track to meet our profit growth expectations in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
