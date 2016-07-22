FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tesla Exploration pessimistic that it will reach an agreement with lenders
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla Exploration pessimistic that it will reach an agreement with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Received notification that current agreement has been extended to july 22, 2016

* Continues to be pessimistic that it will reach an agreement with its lenders that would allow it to function as a going concern

* Failure to reach agreement would have material adverse effect on co including possibility of co being placed into receivership

* Tesla provides update to credit facility negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

