FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q2 earnings per share $4.15
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q2 earnings per share $4.15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp Says For Whirlpool Europe, Middle East And Africa, Continues To Expect Full

* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat for whirlpool asia

* Year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 5 to 6 percent

* Year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent

* Whirlpool corp says for full year 2016, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1,400 to $1,550 million

* Whirlpool corp says for 2016 expects free cash flowof $700 to $800 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $14.69, revenue view $20.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $12.00

* Q2 earnings per share $3.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $4.15

* Q2 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool corp says company intends to continue repurchasing stock throughout remainder of 2016

* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 percent

* Whirlpool corp sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.25 to $14.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.