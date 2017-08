July 22 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Says ceo John F. Lundgren to retire

* James Loree, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Lundgren as president, CEO on August 1, 2016

* Stanley Black & Decker announces ceo transition

* Says James M. Loree appointed ceo and president

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc says James Loree will also join the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: