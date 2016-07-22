FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Textron posts Q2 $0.66/shr from continuing operations
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Textron posts Q2 $0.66/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Says reiterated its 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations guidance

* Says in Q3 expects to record an income tax benefit, including reversal of accrued interest, of about $315 million

* Says FY16 continuing operations EPS outlook does not include estimated impact related to tax settlement

* Textron reports second quarter 2016 income from continuing operations of $0.66 per share, up 10 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.36 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.80 from continuing operations

* Textron Inc says Textron aviation backlog at end of Q2 was $1.1 billion, up $122 million from end of Q1

* Bell backlog at end of Q2 was $4.9 billion, down $376 million from end of Q1

* Says also confirmed its 2016 manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions guidance of $600 - $700 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
