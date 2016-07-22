BRIEF-VF Corp Q2 earnings $0.35/share

July 22 (Reuters) - VF Corp

* VF Corp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.53 billion

* VF Corp says "Q2 results were in line with our expectations, despite a challenging environment with mixed economic and currency conditions."

* 2016 revenue is expected to increase 3 to 4 percent versus previous outlook of a mid-single-digit percentage rate increase.

* 2016 reported earnings per share is expected to increase 5 percent to $3.20 (up 11 percent currency neutral)

* Quarterly inventories were up 6 percent compared with same period of 2015.

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $12.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016, company has purchased a total of 13.2 million shares for $834 million, well on track to achieve its $1 billion target for full year.

* VF Corp sees gross margin to improve by about 50 basis points to 48.7 percent, includes about 70 basis points of headwind from changes in foreign currency.