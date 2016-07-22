FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-VF Corp Q2 earnings $0.35/share
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VF Corp Q2 earnings $0.35/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - VF Corp

* VF Corp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.53 billion

* VF Corp says "Q2 results were in line with our expectations, despite a challenging environment with mixed economic and currency conditions."

* 2016 revenue is expected to increase 3 to 4 percent versus previous outlook of a mid-single-digit percentage rate increase.

* 2016 reported earnings per share is expected to increase 5 percent to $3.20 (up 11 percent currency neutral)

* Quarterly inventories were up 6 percent compared with same period of 2015.

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $12.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016, company has purchased a total of 13.2 million shares for $834 million, well on track to achieve its $1 billion target for full year.

* VF Corp sees gross margin to improve by about 50 basis points to 48.7 percent, includes about 70 basis points of headwind from changes in foreign currency. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.