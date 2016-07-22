FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's Q2 earnings $1.30/ share
July 22, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's Q2 earnings $1.30/ share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp

* Moody's Corp reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $928.9 million

* For MIS, moody's now expects 2016 revenue to decrease in low-single-digit percent range

* Moody's still expects share repurchases to be approximately $1 billion

* For MA, 2016 revenue is expected to increase in mid-single-digit percent range primarily due to unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation

* Moody's corp says expect full year 2016 EPS to be toward lower end of its guidance range of $4.55 to $4.65

* Reaffirms full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.55 to $4.65

* Moody's full-year 2016 revenue is still expected to increase in low-single-digit percent range.

* Capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $125 million for 2016

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.58, revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

