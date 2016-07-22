FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-South State Corp reports Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-South State Corp reports Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - South State Corp

* South State Corporation reports second quarter net income; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Board of directors of South State Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on its common stock

* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable is $0.01 per share, or 3.3% higher than dividend paid in immediately preceding quarter

* Qtrly net charge offs on non-acquired loans were 0.06% in 2Q 2106 down from 0.09%

* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $81.4 million versus $81.6 million last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.