BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Ameris Bancorp reports net income of $20.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for second quarter 2016

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 35.5 percent to $83.9 million

* Ameris Bancorp says tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 7.96% at June 30, 2016, compared with 7.68% at March 31, 2016

* Ameris Bancorp says tangible book value per share of $13.89 at June 30, 2016, compared with $11.81 per share at June 30, 2015

* Net interest income (taxable equivalent) for Q2 of 2016 totaled $55.5 million, an increase of $14.3 million compared with Q2 of 2015

* Does not expect deposit costs/overall funding costs to decrease materially in coming qtrs