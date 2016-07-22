FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OFG Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25
July 22, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OFG Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - OFG Bancorp

* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q16 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25

* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin (NIM) remained relatively level, at 4.65% compared to 4.67% in 1Q16

* OFG Bancorp says Q2 common equity tier 1 capital ratio (using Basel III methodology) increased to 12.64% from 12.33%

* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease losses increased $0.7 million to $14.4 million

* OFG Bancorp says total Puerto Rico government related exposure continued to decline

* Total Puerto Rico government related exposure continued to decline; balances fell about 1.0%, to $405.3 million from end of 1Q16

* PREPA continued to make progress toward final implementation of its restructuring support agreement by end of 2016

* OFG Bancorp says Q2 tangible book value per common share increased to $14.96 from $14.68 in 1Q16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
