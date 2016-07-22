FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beneficial Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beneficial Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Beneficial Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly net interest income $38.8 million versus $31.2 million

* Announces second quarter results, stock repurchase program and cash dividend to shareholders

* Announces Q2 results, stock repurchase program and cash dividend to shareholders

* Adopted a second stock repurchase program for up to 10% of its outstanding common stock, or 7,770,978 shares

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
