BRIEF-Beneficial Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

July 22 (Reuters) - Beneficial Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly net interest income $38.8 million versus $31.2 million

* Announces second quarter results, stock repurchase program and cash dividend to shareholders

* Adopted a second stock repurchase program for up to 10% of its outstanding common stock, or 7,770,978 shares

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04