a year ago
BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports Q2 earnings per share $1.68
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports Q2 earnings per share $1.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports second quarter profit

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.81

* Q2 earnings per share $1.68

* Q2 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.32 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 revenue hurt by competitive capacity growth, continued global macroeconomic softness and foreign currency weakness

* Q2 2016 pre-tax profit of $1.5 bln, or $1.6 bln excluding special charges

* Qtrly consolidated Passenger Revenue Per ASM (prasm) was 12.71 cents, down 6.3 percent versus Q2 of 2015

* Q2 mainline CASM was 11.32 cents, down 4.6 percent on a 1.2 percent increase in mainline ASMS versus Q2 2015

* Company also declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on August 19, 2016

* In Q2, company recognized $101 million in net special charges before effect of income taxes

* Expects to take delivery of A350 aircraft from airbus from 2018 through 2022, with an average deferral of 26 months

* Agreement with Airbus to defer delivery of 22 A350 XWB aircraft will reduce 2017 and 2018 capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
