FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gentex Q2 earnings per share $0.30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gentex Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp :

* Q2 gross margin improved to 39.4% from 38.4%

* Gentex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $423.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $417 million

* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic issues

* Sees 2016 net sales in the range $1.68-$1.72

* 2016 forecast for total light vehicle production of 52.60 million

* Sees 2016 gross margin in the range 39 pct-39.5 percent

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.