BRIEF-Gentex Q2 earnings per share $0.30

July 22 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp :

* Q2 gross margin improved to 39.4% from 38.4%

* Gentex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $423.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $417 million

* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic issues

* Sees 2016 net sales in the range $1.68-$1.72

* 2016 forecast for total light vehicle production of 52.60 million

* Sees 2016 gross margin in the range 39 pct-39.5 percent

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S